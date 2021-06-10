ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00199258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.01294845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.56 or 1.00654951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

