ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.84 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $30,563.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00009144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

