ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Achieves $10.24 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00009307 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $150,881.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

