Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00192134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00200953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01298510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.65 or 0.99837255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

