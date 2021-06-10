IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of IDACORP worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

