Idavoll Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $324,025.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,877,272 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

