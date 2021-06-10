IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $566.66 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

