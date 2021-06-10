Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.60 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $6.84 or 0.00018582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $151,958.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00193361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00202869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01282706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,770.59 or 0.99870613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,841,702 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

