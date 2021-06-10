IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Down 11.5%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares dropped 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 4,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

