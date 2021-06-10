IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $110,780.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,869. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IES by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 12.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

