IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $780,497.80 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $780,497.80 and approximately $26,338.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

