iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iliad has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF remained flat at $$162.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.14. iliad has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

