Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

