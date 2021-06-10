IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

