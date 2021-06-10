Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) PT Raised to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IMMP opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immutep by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immutep by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

