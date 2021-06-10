Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00017926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.52 million and $160,886.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 59.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00177073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00200330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.01311098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,175.52 or 1.00363643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.