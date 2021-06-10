Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0148 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $555,321.61 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

