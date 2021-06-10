Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 794,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,636. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

