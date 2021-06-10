Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 794,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

