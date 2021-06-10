Industria de Diseño Textil’s (IDEXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 794,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,636. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

