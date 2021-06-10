Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.35

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.35 and traded as high as C$30.06. Information Services shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 13,792 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

