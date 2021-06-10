InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380,725 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem makes up approximately 9.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.38% of InfuSystem worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.97.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

