ING Groep NV Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.91. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

