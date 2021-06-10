ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

