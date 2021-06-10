ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

