ING Groep NV Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $232.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.