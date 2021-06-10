ING Groep NV Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.81 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

