ING Groep NV Has $6.59 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

