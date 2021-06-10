ING Groep NV Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

