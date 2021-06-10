ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.58. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

