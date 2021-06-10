ING Groep NV Sells 7,030 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,252,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

