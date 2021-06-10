ING Groep NV Sells 71,294 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,294 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

