ING Groep NV Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

