Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $8.56 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00023249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $235.64 million and $31.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,519,317 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

