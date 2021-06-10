Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

