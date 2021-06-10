Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Sells 566 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $20,262.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,075. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

