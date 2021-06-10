Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Sells 566 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $20,262.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,075. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.