Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.24. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 13,377 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

