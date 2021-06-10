Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 3,455 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

