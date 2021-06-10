Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.25% of Inogen worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,767.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,844 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,737. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.