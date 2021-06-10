Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.