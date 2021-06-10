InsaneCoin Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,247.19 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.23 or 0.01242364 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,481,532 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

