Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Alexander A. Fitzpatrick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 311,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,650.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

