Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Buys 2,218 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at $924,790.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NICK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 32.74 and a quick ratio of 32.73. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

