Insider Buying: Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Acquires 1,449 Shares of Stock

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

SLS stock opened at GBX 684.90 ($8.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 654.09.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

