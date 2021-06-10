Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,978. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
