Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 391,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

