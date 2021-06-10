Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AI traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. 8,197,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of -65.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

