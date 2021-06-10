Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 1,012,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

