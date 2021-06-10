Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
