Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CorVel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

