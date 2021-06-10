Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

